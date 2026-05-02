The Largest Banks - ​​How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV (2026)

Table of Contents
Biggest Banks in the U.S. #1 Chase Bank #2 Bank of America #3 Wells Fargo #4 Citibank #5 U.S. Bank #6 PNC Bank #7 Goldman Sachs Bank #8 Truist Bank #9 Capital One #10 TD Bank Pros and Cons of Large Banks Pros Cons FAQ: The Largest Banks in the U.S. How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV Do You Want Our Free Non-Resident Banking Guide? Frequently Asked Questions Can I Use a Card Number to Transfer Money? Can Someone Use My Credit Card With Just the Number and CVV? What Can I Do With a Debit Card Number and CVV? Ready to Explore Your Options? FAQs

The 10 largest banks in the U.S. are Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, U.S. Bank, PNC Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank, Truist Bank, Capital One and TD Bank. Holding trillions of dollars in combined assets, the 10 largest banks in the country offer various financial products. These financial institutions play a pivotal role in the economy, providing individuals and businesses a secure place to hold their money. We at the Vlsew team will look at the largest banks based on assets and the pros and cons of banking with large institutions.

Key Takeaways
  • Chase is the largest bank in the country, holding over $3.38 trillion in assets.
  • Bank of America is the second-largest bank with over $2.45 trillion in assets.
  • Wells Fargo is the third-largest bank, holding over $1.7 trillion in assets.
  • Large banks may offer security along with many in-person branches, ATM locations and account options.

Biggest Banks in the U.S.

When referring to the rankings of the largest banks in the United States, the order is based on the total assets each bank manages. In the table below, we include the number of customers, branches and ATMs in each bank’s network to give context to the size and accessibility of each financial institution. Below are the largest 10 banks by assets in the U.S., as reported by the Federal Reserve on Sept. 30, 2023.
Rank by Asset Size Bank Name Total Assets Customer Count Number of Branches Number of ATMs
1. Chase Bank $3.38 trillion 80 million 4,700 16,000
2. Bank of America $2.45 trillion 68 million 3,900 15,000
3. Wells Fargo $1.7 trillion 70 million 4,500 11,000
4. Citibank $1.68 trillion 200 million accounts globally 600 2,300, plus access to a fee-free network of 65,000 ATMs
5. U.S. Bank $657.2 billion 11.6 million 2,000 4,500
6. PNC Bank $554.11 billion 12 million 2,400 2,600, plus access to a fee-free network of 60,000 ATMs
7. Goldman Sachs Bank $538.13 billion 10 million None None
8. Truist Bank $535 billion 15 million 2,000 3,000
9. Capital One $468.78 billion 100 million 300 branches and 50+ Capital One Cafes 70,000
10. TD Bank $366.25 billion 27.5 million globally 1,100 2,700

#1 Chase Bank

Over 1,200 institutions have come together since 1799 to create what Chase is now. Headquartered on Park Avenue in New York City, Chase holds the most assets of all banking institutions. It offers numerous checking and savings accounts, investment accounts, business accounts and various types of credit cards.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It offers plenty of account options, allowing you to do all your financial management in one place.
  • With branch locations in 48 states, it has a retail presence in more states than any other bank on this list.
  • It’s great for families, with several free account options for children and college students.

#2 Bank of America

The number two spot is held by Bank of America, another bank that’s been in business for hundreds of years. Charlotte, N.C., is currently home to the BofA headquarters and the bank has branch locations in 37 states. As a banking, investment and business platform, Bank of America offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, credit cards, investment banking and various loans.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • If offers a tiered Preferred RewardsⓇ member program with various benefits and pricing discounts available for each customer tier level.
  • Merrill (previously Merill Lynch) is the investment and wealth management division of BofA, and provides bank customers easy access to a network of more than 15,000 financial advisors.
  • Financial education resources are readily available on the bank’s website along with helpful online savings programs and budget tracking tools.

#3 Wells Fargo

Headquartered in San Francisco and founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo in 1852, Wells Fargo originally began as a way to move money around the country. Today, the company has scaled to be the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. and has a broad selection of financial products.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • The bank has more than 4,500 branches — the largest retail presence on this list.
  • It offers many ways to DIY invest, or take advantage of a financial advisor network.
  • It has a wide selection of personal banking accounts, loans and credit cards, which make the bank a good option for customers who want to manage all of their financial products under one roof.

#4 Citibank

Citigroup, which is the parent company of Citibank,  is the fourth-largest bank in the country based on assets. Citibank is a global company with headquarters in New York City. Its branch locations are limited when compared to other large banks on this list, but the bank has strong mobile and online banking platforms. Citibank offers banking, lending, investing, wealth management and credit cards to its members.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It has an expansive global presence, with operations in more than 150 countries.
  • Citibank CD yields are typically more competitive than other large, brick-and-mortar banks.
  • Citibank checking account customers have access to a fee-free ATM network with more than 60,000 locations in the U.S.

#5 U.S. Bank

In 1863, President Lincoln signed the National Bank Charter No. 24 into law, allowing U.S. Bancorp’s predecessor to open its doors for the first time. Currently located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bancorp (the parent company of U.S. Bank) offers a range of products including bank accounts, loans, wealth management and business accounts.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It has a robust footprint in the Midwest and West with over 2,000 branch locations.
  • It offers low or no-fee checking account options that include perks like the Smart RewardsⓇ benefit program and the opportunity to earn interest

#6 PNC Bank

PNC began in 1852 as Pittsburgh National Bank. Still headquartered in Pittsburgh, PNC offers traditional options such as checking accounts, savings, investments, credit cards and borrowing options. PNC goes a step further, offering specialty accounts like accessible banking options for customers with disabilities, student accounts and military-focused accounts.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • Its virtual wallet earns interest on combined checking and savings accounts.
  • It has built-in budgeting tools with banking accounts.
  • It offers multiple sign-up bonus options.

#7 Goldman Sachs Bank

Goldman Sachs is a well-known investment firm that also offers Marcus, a savings account offshoot. Marcus by Goldman Sachs didn’t open until 2016 when Goldman Sachs decided to enter the high-yield savings account game. Marcus is entirely online, but Goldman Sachs has its headquarters in New York City.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It offers a huge range of investment options for both business and consumer banking.
  • It has a competitive high-yield savings account and CD rates.

#8 Truist Bank

Truist formed in 2019 when SunTrust and BB&T merged, creating the eighth-largest bank in the U.S. Now, Truist’s headquarters is in Charlotte, N.C., and the bank offers personal banking, business banking and commercial banking for large businesses.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • The bank has a strong presence in the South, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest with over 2,000 retail locations.
  • Its checking account comes with perks like no overdraft fees, low or no monthly fees, free personal checks and a negative balance buffer.

#9 Capital One

Capital One has a shorter history than other institutions on this list, as it opened in 1994 and quickly moved to its current headquarters in McLean, Virginia. Started by Richard Fairbanks, Capital One has made a name for itself in the credit space as well as the banking sphere. The only space where Capital One doesn’t venture is investment management.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It offers an advanced, easy-to-use mobile app.
  • It has a large catalog of no-fee credit cards.

#10 TD Bank

Although the TD Group’s headquarters are in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the bank got its start in Canada. The company was founded in 1855 in Toronto by millers and merchants. It wasn’t until 1919 that TD opened its New York City location. The TD Group offers the usual savings and checking accounts, mortgage and other loan options, credit cards and investing options.

Advantages Over Other Options

  • It focuses on cross-border banking between the U.S. and Canada.
  • Its TD MySpend app helps track your spending and saving.

Pros and Cons of Large Banks

The largest banks in the country can be excellent choices for banking, but that doesn’t mean they’re the right option for every customer. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of going with a big bank.

Pros

Choosing a large bank for your financial needs can have its advantages. Here are some of the pros of choosing one of the largest American banks:
  • Reputable name: Big-name banks offer a level of trust that newer banks can’t provide. Large banks have usually been in business for decades and have more credibility.
  • Global banking: Many names on our list offer global branches and have networks worldwide, which can be important to some customers.
  • Access to financial products: Larger banks often offer a suite of other financial products besides just bank accounts. You’ll typically find credit cards, investment accounts, CDs, loans and more at bigger banks.
  • Many in-person banking options: Most large banks have a vast network of branches, allowing you to bank in-person when needed. This network also allows you to travel or move and still maintain the same level of involvement with your bank.
  • Strong online presence: Big banks often invest more in easy-to-use online banking platforms. Mobile apps can make banking from your phone just as easy as banking in person.

Cons

While choosing large banks can be a good choice for some, there can be downsides to these bigger institutions as well. Here are some cons to banking with larger banks:
  • Lacks personal relationship: While big banks offer many branches, you might not get the same community feeling that you do with credit unions and smaller banks.
  • Potentially higher fees: Big banks have a lot to maintain, meaning the fees may get passed onto you. Most banks offer a way to waive monthly account fees, but not everyone can meet the no-fee requirements.
  • Lower yields: Big banks often offer lower APYs on CDs and checking and saving accounts than credit unions and online banks.
See Also
Can I withdraw money from an ATM without my card?​​How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV - GlobalBanksOptimisation du Retrait d'Espèces sans Carte Bancaire : Les Méthodes Modernes pour une Gestion Financière Facile

FAQ: The Largest Banks in the U.S.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, the largest banks in terms of assets managed are Chase Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank and U.S. Bancorp (the parent company of U.S. Bank).

J.P. Morgan Chase is the number one bank in America in terms of total assets held, according to the Federal Reserve.

One of the biggest bank failures in recent history is Silicon Valley Bank. In March 2023, the bank failed, leaving accounts totaling millions of dollars in the hands of the government. In total, the bank took a $1.8 billion loss. In less recent history, the Washington Mutual Bank failure was arguably the worst in history. The bank held billions of dollars in assets and failed during the 2008 recession.

If you’re trying to determine how to transfer money with only a card number and CVV, you’re out of luck.

As we’ll share below, in order to complete transfers, card issuers require more than just these two pieces of information to be provided.

For this reason, if you are looking to make fast and low-cost transfers, it is often best to open local bank accounts in countries that you frequently transfer to instead.

This can include opening accounts in Europe, Asia, or the Americas. And, if you’re wondering can a foreign opening bank accounts in Canada, the US, or other banking hubs, the answer is yes.

You can use the many free resources available across our website to help you start the process.

And, in this article, we’ll share more specifics about why you won’t be able to transfer money with the only card number and a CVV.

Feel free to use the table of contents to jump ahead to any sections that are immediately relevant to your search.

How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV

As mentioned, if you are trying to transfer money with only a card number and CVV, you are out of luck. Credit card companies and payment processors will require the card holders name, address, and zip or postal code. In fact, this is the most basic information that is used to verify transactions. Not to mention, to confirm that they are not fraudulent.

Do You Want Our Free Non-Resident Banking Guide?

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Frequently Asked Questions

Below are three of the most common questions that we receive from people looking into how to transfer money with only a card number and CVV. If you have further questions you would like answered, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us directly.

Can I Use a Card Number to Transfer Money?

Yes, you can use a card number to transfer money in several different scenarios and through several different platforms. This includes paying for services or purchasing products through online payment platforms. Sending transfers through international platforms like PayPal. And lastly, it can be done by funding digital accounts and then transferring money from that account.

Can Someone Use My Credit Card With Just the Number and CVV?

In order to use a credit card, you need to have the expiration date, address, and zip code tied to the card. Online payment processors use this information to run security checks to make sure that the information provided is accurate with the credit card provider’s own records. If the security check is returned from the credit card provider as inaccurate, it can be blocked from processing. Or, flagged as a fraud claim.

What Can I Do With a Debit Card Number and CVV?

You cannot do anything with just a debit card number and a CVV. Trying to make a purchase with just a debit card number and a CVV will result in a blocked transaction. Or worse, a fraud claim. In most cases, this then results in the card being frozen. If you find a debit card or a debit card number, you should report the card stolen to the card issuer.

Ready to Explore Your Options?

If you would like assistance navigating your banking options at home or abroad, we can help.

You can access GlobalBanks IQ, our international banking intelligence platform, in just a few clicks. Unlock our bank database, individual bank profiles, account opening strategies and reports, banker scripts, and more.

But, if you want a 100% personalized account opening service that taps into our team’s expertise and provides direct banker introductions, you can get started with GlobalBanks Insider.

Of course, if you have any questions, please contact us directly.

The Largest Banks - ​​How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV (2026)

FAQs

​​How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV - GlobalBanks? ›

To transfer money with only a card number and CVV, you can use a money transfer service such as Western Union or MoneyGram. These services allow you to send money to anyone in the world, even if they don't have a bank account.

Read On
Can you withdraw money with only your CVV? ›

No one can withdraw money or make a transaction if they know your CVV. Someone will need to have access to both your card and your secret PIN to do so. To complete a transaction as well, they will need your secret PIN or the OTP that gets sent to your registered mobile number.

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How do I transfer money from my Global cash Card? ›

  1. To transfer money from a global cash card, follow these steps:
  2. -Log into your account on the global card provider's website.
  3. -Select the "Transfer money" tab on the main page.
  4. -Enter the amount of money to be transferred and press the "Transfer" button.
  5. -A message will appear asking for your bank account information.
May 17, 2022

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Can we transfer money using card number? ›

Online money transfer from debit card is a type of wire transfer performed through debit cards. These types of wire transfers do not require the account details of the sender. It only requires the details of your debit card such as debit card number, name on the card, card expiry date, and CVV number.

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How can I transfer money without ATM card number? ›

Visit your bank's nearest NEFT/RTGS-enabled branch. The NEFT/RTGS fund transfer request form should be filled out. Make sure to provide information such as the recipient's name and account number, the transfer amount, the beneficiary bank's name, and the beneficiary bank branch's IFSC code, such as HDFC Bank IFSC Code.

Find Out More
How do I transfer money with card number and CVV? ›

To transfer money with only a card number and CVV, you can use a money transfer service such as Western Union or MoneyGram. These services allow you to send money to anyone in the world, even if they don't have a bank account.

Tell Me More
Can anyone withdraw money with card number and CVV? ›

There is no way you can withdraw money with a card number and CVV only but it can be done when you have the card number, CVV, and expiry date. These are the most popular ways scammers go about it; by using the card details i.e Card number, CVV, and expiry date, to purchase goods on stores like Amazon.

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How do I use global money transfer? ›

It's easy to send money. Here's how:
  1. Sign on to CIBC Online Banking® or CIBC Mobile Banking® and select “Global Money Transfer.”
  2. Enter your recipient's information. Need help finding your recipient's bank information? ...
  3. Choose the amount you want to transfer, use promo code GMTEVENT and select “Submit.”

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How do I send money through global? ›

  1. By dialling *840# >Accept terms and conditions to Opt in > Select send money abroad.
  2. MySafaricom App > Select M-PESA> Select M-PESA Global>Accept terms and conditions to Opt in > Select Send.

Continue Reading
How can I transfer money from card to account? ›

How to transfer funds from a credit card to a bank account
  1. Sign into your online banking (app or desktop).
  2. Select Transfer.
  3. Choose the credit card for Pay From, and the bank account for Pay To.
  4. Enter the amount and confirm.
  5. Confirm you approve the cash advance.
  6. Wait a few minutes and check the bank account.
Dec 13, 2023

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How can I transfer money with only card number and no CVV? ›

Sending money without the CVV (Card Verification Value) number is typically not possible, as the CVV is a crucial security feature designed to verify that the person making the transaction physically possesses the credit or debit card.

Read The Full Story
How do I send money with a 16 digit card number? ›

How does Visa Direct work?
  1. Access the service through Netbanking, mobile or ATM.
  2. Enter the recipient's 16 digit Visa card number and the amount you want to send.
  3. The money will be received into the recipient Visa credit, debit or prepaid card.
  4. Recipient can use the received funds at any Visa merchant or ATM.

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What is the easiest way to send money with a credit card? ›

Sending money with a credit card can be convenient, but it typically comes with fees and higher-than-usual interest rates that can add up for big transactions. Apps like Cash App, PayPal and Venmo allow you to send money through their platforms with a credit card, while Apple Cash, Google Pay and Zelle don't.

Get More Info Here
How to transfer money from bank account without debit card instantly? ›

Instant Bank Transfer Without Debit Card
  1. Using Zelle Transfer Service: Speed: Instant or within minutes. ...
  2. Venmo/Cash App/PayPal: Speed: Instant or within minutes. ...
  3. Using ACH Transfer: Speed: Next business day. ...
  4. Using Wire Transfer: Speed: Same-day or next business day. ...
  5. Third-Party Apps: Speed: Varies depending on the app.
Dec 12, 2023

Continue Reading
How can I transfer money if I don't have online banking? ›

By postal order

In the world of sending money by post, money orders are used as a safer alternative to sending cash or personal cheques. Money orders can be purchased at certain shops, post offices, and some banks and credit institutions, and allow you to send and receive money without a bank account.

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How do I transfer money online with OTP? ›

IMPS transactions incur charges, as specified by the bank.
  1. Select the beneficiary, enter the transfer amount and a small description of the transfer. ...
  2. Enter the transaction PIN or complete other authentication process like OTP to complete the transaction.
Sep 11, 2023

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Is CVV enough for debit card? ›

The CVV code is designed to make card-not-present fraud more difficult. If a thief obtains your card number, the card number alone will be useless without the CVV. This number is only used to confirm card-not-present purchases.

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What can you do with CVV? ›

CVV stands for “card verification value,” which is a unique code printed on payment cards that's used to authorize payments made online or over the phone. CVV numbers help protect you if your credit or debit card number is stolen.

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Can I use my debit card without CVV number? ›

Debit cards without CVVs are not approved for online transactions. Credit Cards missing a Security Code are either not approved for international transactions and/or not approved for online transactions.

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How do I use my debit card with CVV? ›

How to Use a Debit Card Online?
  1. Once you are at the payment checkout, you need to choose “Pay Using Debit/ Credit Card. ...
  2. Then, type the 16-digit Debit Card number which is on the front side of your Debit Card. ...
  3. Once you've entered the Debit Card details, you may be asked for a CCD, CVV, or similar security code.

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